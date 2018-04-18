G League salaries going up in 2017-18

NEW YORK (AP) — G League salaries are going up next season, to $35,000 for most players and up to $385,000 for those on two-way contracts.

Salaries also can be enhanced through bonuses and call-ups. NBA teams called up 50 players a total of 60 times last season, generating just over $11 million in additional salary.

The G League also says about 25 percent of its players this past season earned an average of $44,000 in affiliate player bonuses. The maximum regular salary in the G League was around $26,000.

There also are pools for G League players who go to the playoffs and win end-of-season awards.

Two-way players next season will earn up to $77,250, topped on days where they're called up by the prorated NBA rookie salary.

___

