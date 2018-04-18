14-year-old boy arrested in shooting of 13-year-old brother

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old Kansas boy accused of shooting his 13-year-old brother in the chest while they played video games at home.

Officer Charley Davidson says the younger brother was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Davidson says there was a handgun in the room where the brothers were playing video games and that the older boy was handling the weapon when it discharged. The older brother was booked on juvenile charges of criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.

Davidson says the shooting is under investigation and that he couldn't say whether it was accidental or intentional.