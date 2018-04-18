US flips key witness in drug case against Colombian rebel

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say the nephew of the former chief peace negotiator for Colombia's main rebel group has been taken to the U.S. to help prosecutors build a drug case against a top rebel ideologue.

An official with Colombia's chief prosecutor's office said Marlon Marin was flown Monday to New York after agreeing to testify against co-defendant Seuxis Hernandez, better known by his alias Jesus Santrich. Both were arrested last week on U.S. charges of conspiring to import 10 metric tons of cocaine into the U.S. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss the case.

Santrich and Marin's uncle Luciano Marin led the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in peace talks that concluded in 2016 with an agreement to end a half century of fighting.