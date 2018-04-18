Lawyer: El Chapo's mental health is deteriorating

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' ehl CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') says his client's mental health is deteriorating.

Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday that he's seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York City. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing.

Guzman has repeatedly complained about being held in solitary since he was sent to the United States in 2017 to face charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. He claims because of the conditions, he's suffered headaches, memory-loss and other maladies.

Prosecutors say the tight security is needed to because Guzman's history in Mexico of jail breaks.