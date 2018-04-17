HHS Secretary Azar recovering from intestinal condition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Health and Human Services official says Secretary Alex Azar is recovering from an intestinal condition and will be reducing some work activities for the time being.

Azar, who was hospitalized briefly over the weekend, has been diagnosed with diverticulitis, the official said Tuesday.

Diverticulitis is an inflammation or infection of small pouches that bulge outward through the colon. Such pouches — called diverticula — are a common condition among older adults. Azar is 50.

Azar has been working from home and participating in meetings by phone, but he's scaling back public appearances for now. He won't attend a Senate budget hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, saying HHS is trying to balance a private medical matter with the public's right to know.