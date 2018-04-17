|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|Baltimore
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Houston
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Oakland
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4
Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, Houston 1
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1) at Oakland (Triggs 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) vs. Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.