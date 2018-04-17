Armenia's ex-president elected prime minister amid protests

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's former president has been elected prime minister amid large-scale protests.

The Armenian parliament voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to confirm Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister. Sargsyan served as the country's president from 2008 until earlier this year, when he stepped down because of term limits.

He is becoming head of government under a new political system that gives the president less authority and has the prime minister taking a dominant role.

Thousands of opposition supporters have rallied since the weekend to protest what they think is Sargsyan's attempt to stay in power indefinitely.

Protesters surrounded government buildings and started a sit-in outside the seat of government on Tuesday.