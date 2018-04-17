US factory output ticked up just 0.1 percent in March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factory output edged up a slight 0.1 percent in March, as strong production gains in motor vehicles and electronics were partially offset by declines in food and textiles.

The Federal Reserve says factory output slowed from a 1.5 percent gain in February, though it has risen 3 percent over the past year.

Stable growth worldwide has led to increased demand for consumer goods and business equipment, driving much of the business seen by manufacturers. The gains during the past 12 months have been led by automobiles, home electronics and metal products. But furniture, clothing and aerospace production has fallen over this period.

Overall industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, rose 0.5 percent in March. Utility production jumped 3 percent last month, while mining output increased 1 percent.