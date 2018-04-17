Dissident rebels kidnap 2 more along Ecuador-Colombia border

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorean authorities say a dissident rebel group has kidnapped two people in the same border area where three press workers the group held were killed last week.

Interior Minister Cesar Navas on Tuesday showed a proof-of-life video in which a man and woman tied at their necks with rope beg President Lenin Moreno to meet their captors' demands so that they don't suffer the same fate as the journalists.

Navas said the two unnamed Ecuadorean citizens were being held by the same faction of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that the government says killed the three employees of El Comercio newspaper.

Ecuadorean security forces backed by their Colombian counterparts have been carrying out an unprecedented manhunt for the group's leader.