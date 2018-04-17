Japan's StarFlyer airline to come to Taiwan in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Starflyer, a Japanese airline, announced Tuesday that starting October of this year it will start operating regular direct flights between Taoyuan and three Japanese cities--Fukuoka, Kitakyushu, and Nagoya--with one flight each day. However, the official start date is yet to be announced by the company.

StarFlyer Inc. is a Japanese airline headquartered on the grounds of Kitakyushu Airport in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. The most attractive feature of their airplanes is that the body is characterized by black color with modern design and that its interior is quite spacious, local news reported.

The report also mentioned that the airline not only provides free meals, but also allows 20 kg of free checked baggage at a price similar to that of budget airlines. It also has LCD screens with sockets and USB ports for charging electronic devices as well as more spacious seating facility.

Flight availability and timings are likely to be made available by mid-year, United Daily reported.

At the moment, only Taiwan's Tiger Air operates direct flights between Taoyuan and Fukuoka.

The Japanese airline thinks if StarFlyer starts operating the new routes at a relatively low cost with the basic amenities similar to that of standard airlines, it will attract large numbers of tourists.

The airline has been reviewed by its customers as a premium company in the budget airlines industry.