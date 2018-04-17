Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;32;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;W;15;75%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;38;24;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;WNW;20;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;28;11;Sunny and very warm;29;13;WNW;10;20%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;E;13;77%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;9;Sunny and very warm;22;12;ESE;12;64%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;9;2;Cloudy;10;1;E;10;48%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;17;6;Clouds and sun;17;8;SSW;11;33%;15%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;11;0;An afternoon shower;8;-1;ESE;12;47%;88%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;31;19;Sunny;32;20;ENE;14;57%;18%;6

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;23;12;Hazy sunshine;23;13;NNW;8;61%;6%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;16;A morning shower;19;14;SW;30;60%;42%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ESE;9;26%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;24;Spotty showers;33;24;E;9;68%;72%;11

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;34;22;A t-storm in spots;35;22;SSE;9;45%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;70%;59%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;20;13;NE;12;66%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;W;15;49%;3%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Hazy sunshine;20;11;NNW;11;69%;30%;3

Berlin, Germany;Some sun and nice;20;8;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;10;NNE;9;57%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Rather cloudy;19;10;SE;9;76%;69%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;Cloudy;23;16;E;20;67%;41%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;21;11;Sunshine, pleasant;21;10;N;19;50%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with sunshine;18;9;Sunny and very warm;23;12;SE;8;62%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;19;8;Hazy sun;22;11;ENE;11;62%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;22;13;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;9;50%;7%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;Showers around;27;22;NNE;9;75%;87%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NE;9;44%;75%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;18;9;Sun and some clouds;21;10;WSW;14;56%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and summerlike;36;18;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;N;18;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;15;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;11;SW;28;80%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;ESE;8;65%;52%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;S;18;63%;27%;13

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;5;0;Chilly with rain;5;1;NW;22;76%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy;31;25;SSW;9;74%;56%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;12;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;NW;11;72%;14%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Sunshine, pleasant;23;18;NNW;20;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;NNE;19;24%;3%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;26;24;Downpours;29;24;SSW;13;86%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;41;24;Hazy sun and warm;39;25;NW;20;24%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Very windy, cooler;17;0;Mostly sunny;15;0;E;13;22%;5%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty a.m. showers;32;26;A strong t-storm;38;26;SSE;18;65%;69%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;SSE;7;64%;75%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;15;10;A shower in places;16;9;S;31;80%;42%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Windy this afternoon;15;7;A little a.m. rain;12;6;NNE;12;58%;87%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;15;Plenty of sunshine;19;15;ENE;25;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;SSE;7;65%;44%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouding up;24;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;N;6;58%;15%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;E;15;49%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with mist;11;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;NW;14;70%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;9;62%;61%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Decreasing clouds;25;20;E;14;71%;23%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;22;Cloudy and breezy;28;23;ENE;25;67%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;38;25;A t-storm in spots;38;25;SW;9;34%;64%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;NNE;14;44%;64%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;N;14;73%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;11;73%;65%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;34;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;N;17;41%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;Partial sunshine;21;11;NW;12;68%;21%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A t-storm in spots;16;6;WNW;11;63%;46%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Hot with hazy sun;38;27;W;20;30%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;26;13;Hazy with a t-storm;26;13;SSE;11;61%;59%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;Sunny and very warm;41;24;N;15;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;21;12;Partly sunny;18;10;NW;22;50%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;15;58%;48%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;24;Cloudy;33;24;WSW;8;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;39;27;Partly sunny;37;27;SSW;15;57%;8%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;6;79%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;16;1;Partly sunny;14;1;E;13;49%;31%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;12;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;23;18;Mostly sunny;23;18;S;14;74%;20%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;N;10;66%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;Sunshine and warmer;21;11;SE;14;60%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;10;S;11;43%;17%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;32;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;WSW;11;75%;81%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;25;12;ESE;8;51%;24%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Spotty showers;31;27;NW;8;75%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;Brief a.m. showers;28;22;ENE;8;81%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;34;26;Nice with some sun;34;26;E;14;54%;10%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;18;8;Mostly sunny;22;12;NNE;11;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;28;13;ENE;9;23%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;E;15;52%;4%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;6;Cloudy and cooler;14;6;NW;21;65%;43%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;13;75%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;12;62%;70%;4

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain, cold;3;1;Showers around;6;0;W;9;71%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;21;11;Cloudy and cooler;13;7;NW;16;77%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;29;Partly sunny;35;29;NW;14;62%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Morning rain;23;15;A shower or t-storm;24;16;NNE;12;74%;80%;4

New York, United States;Rather cloudy;10;3;Partial sunshine;14;8;S;18;41%;65%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;30;15;WNW;10;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of ice;3;-5;Thickening clouds;2;-4;SE;12;52%;21%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;18;12;A morning shower;20;8;NE;9;58%;40%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;11;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;WNW;8;66%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Cloudy;7;-1;WNW;20;72%;68%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;E;13;77%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNW;18;65%;55%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;14;71%;67%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;ESE;13;57%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Cooler with some sun;24;16;Partly sunny;22;12;SSE;15;53%;7%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;SW;8;58%;62%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;N;14;78%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;8;49%;50%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;21;8;N;7;54%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;23;0;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;S;10;44%;7%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;11;Periods of rain;21;12;SSW;11;64%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;24;11;Sunshine and nice;25;14;SSE;7;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;29;23;A morning shower;29;24;SE;12;73%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;11;7;A little a.m. rain;10;6;ESE;33;74%;94%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cooler;9;5;Variable cloudiness;11;4;NW;18;68%;14%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;NE;9;65%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;NNE;12;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Severe thunderstorms;22;11;A shower or t-storm;23;12;NNW;10;70%;63%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, rain;14;6;A morning shower;13;5;NW;14;72%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;WNW;14;62%;66%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ENE;14;67%;43%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;24;Heavy showers;28;24;SE;18;80%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;26;20;NNW;9;74%;36%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;11;Becoming cloudy;25;15;E;10;34%;29%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;WSW;6;37%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ENE;10;78%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;23;9;Partly sunny;26;10;NNE;9;59%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;A little rain;11;6;An afternoon shower;14;5;N;10;61%;51%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;5;Mostly sunny;19;7;WSW;8;36%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SE;13;47%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;12;74%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;20;10;Heavy thunderstorms;20;8;ENE;10;68%;62%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;28;23;Spotty showers;28;23;E;20;71%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;15;7;Sun and some clouds;15;7;NW;14;66%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;22;17;Partial sunshine;23;18;NNE;14;47%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;17;Becoming cloudy;26;18;ESE;14;58%;5%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, mist, cooler;8;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;WNW;17;76%;61%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of clouds;20;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;E;12;61%;57%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;17;7;E;10;54%;8%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny, cool;17;7;NW;15;31%;63%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;29;17;Sunny and very warm;31;18;NNE;10;35%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;12;A heavy thunderstorm;25;13;E;6;63%;82%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Rain tapering off;17;12;SE;14;77%;77%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, cold;4;0;Not as cold;7;0;N;19;70%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;15;Showers around;20;15;NE;19;75%;62%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;21;14;Clouds and sun;20;13;NNW;15;69%;44%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;18;1;Mild with some sun;17;4;SE;14;37%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;11;6;Cloudy;12;5;NW;8;53%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;Periods of sun;21;10;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;NNW;11;49%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;29;21;A t-storm around;33;22;NE;9;49%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cooler;17;5;Cloudy;15;7;NW;19;66%;20%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;18;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;8;WNW;18;50%;11%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with clearing;19;12;Some sun;15;11;NW;23;60%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;W;10;46%;16%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;17;3;Brilliant sunshine;19;4;E;6;35%;2%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius