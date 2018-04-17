Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;90;77;A morning t-storm;88;78;W;9;75%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;100;76;Plenty of sunshine;89;72;WNW;13;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;82;52;Sunny and very warm;85;56;WNW;6;20%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;62;51;Plenty of sunshine;63;52;E;8;77%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;67;48;Sunny and very warm;72;53;ESE;7;64%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;48;36;Cloudy;49;34;E;6;48%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;62;42;Clouds and sun;63;46;SSW;7;33%;15%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;51;33;An afternoon shower;47;30;ESE;7;47%;88%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;88;67;Sunny;89;69;ENE;9;57%;18%;6

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;73;53;Hazy sunshine;74;56;NNW;5;61%;6%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;60;A morning shower;66;58;SW;18;60%;42%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;ESE;6;26%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;96;75;Spotty showers;92;75;E;6;68%;72%;11

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;93;71;A t-storm in spots;94;72;SSE;5;45%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;6;70%;59%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;68;56;NE;8;66%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;W;9;49%;3%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;70;56;Hazy sunshine;68;51;NNW;7;69%;30%;3

Berlin, Germany;Some sun and nice;67;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;50;NNE;6;57%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;62;50;Rather cloudy;65;49;SE;5;76%;69%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;61;Cloudy;74;61;E;12;67%;41%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;69;51;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;N;12;50%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with sunshine;65;49;Sunny and very warm;73;54;SE;5;62%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;66;46;Hazy sun;72;52;ENE;7;62%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;72;55;Partly sunny;73;51;SE;6;50%;7%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;Showers around;80;71;NNE;6;75%;87%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;83;64;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NE;6;44%;75%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;65;49;Sun and some clouds;69;50;WSW;9;56%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and summerlike;97;65;Sunshine, very hot;96;64;N;11;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;73;59;Cooler, p.m. rain;65;52;SW;17;80%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A t-storm in spots;79;68;ESE;5;65%;52%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;Partly sunny, warm;98;83;S;11;63%;27%;13

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;41;33;Chilly with rain;41;34;NW;14;76%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Cloudy;89;78;SSW;5;74%;56%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;54;44;Mostly sunny;61;46;NW;7;72%;14%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;74;64;Sunshine, pleasant;73;64;NNW;13;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NNE;12;24%;3%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;79;74;Downpours;85;75;SSW;8;86%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;106;76;Hazy sun and warm;103;77;NW;13;24%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Very windy, cooler;62;32;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;8;22%;5%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty a.m. showers;90;78;A strong t-storm;100;78;SSE;11;65%;69%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;75;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;SSE;4;64%;75%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;59;50;A shower in places;60;49;S;19;80%;42%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Windy this afternoon;59;44;A little a.m. rain;54;43;NNE;8;58%;87%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;59;Plenty of sunshine;66;59;ENE;16;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;80;66;Clouds and sun, nice;80;70;SSE;4;65%;44%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouding up;75;55;Mostly cloudy;75;55;N;4;58%;15%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;E;10;49%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with mist;51;40;A shower in the p.m.;56;40;NW;9;70%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;97;78;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;6;62%;61%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;76;67;Decreasing clouds;78;69;E;9;71%;23%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;82;72;Cloudy and breezy;82;73;ENE;15;67%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;101;77;A t-storm in spots;100;77;SW;6;34%;64%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;64;A t-storm in spots;87;63;NNE;9;44%;64%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;63;50;Mostly cloudy;63;50;N;8;73%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNW;7;73%;65%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;93;75;Sunny and very warm;96;78;N;11;41%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;Partial sunshine;69;52;NW;7;68%;21%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;62;48;A t-storm in spots;61;42;WNW;7;63%;46%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;80;Hot with hazy sun;101;80;W;12;30%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;79;55;Hazy with a t-storm;79;56;SSE;7;61%;59%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;106;74;Sunny and very warm;106;76;N;9;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;69;54;Partly sunny;65;49;NW;14;50%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;9;58%;48%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;93;75;Cloudy;92;74;WSW;5;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;101;80;Partly sunny;99;80;SSW;9;57%;8%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;90;76;NNE;3;79%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;61;34;Partly sunny;57;33;E;8;49%;31%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;8;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;73;65;Mostly sunny;73;64;S;9;74%;20%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;N;6;66%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;66;49;Sunshine and warmer;70;53;SE;9;60%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;69;53;Mostly sunny;72;50;S;7;43%;17%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;89;78;Brief a.m. showers;87;78;WSW;7;75%;81%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;71;51;Partly sunny;77;53;ESE;5;51%;24%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;Spotty showers;88;80;NW;5;75%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;74;Brief a.m. showers;82;72;ENE;5;81%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;94;78;Nice with some sun;93;78;E;9;54%;10%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;64;46;Mostly sunny;72;54;NNE;7;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;55;Partly sunny;82;55;ENE;6;23%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;81;69;E;9;52%;4%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;42;Cloudy and cooler;56;43;NW;13;65%;43%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;SSW;8;75%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;79;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NE;8;62%;70%;4

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain, cold;37;33;Showers around;44;32;W;6;71%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;70;52;Cloudy and cooler;55;44;NW;10;77%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;94;84;Partly sunny;95;84;NW;8;62%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Morning rain;73;59;A shower or t-storm;75;61;NNE;7;74%;80%;4

New York, United States;Rather cloudy;50;38;Partial sunshine;58;46;S;11;41%;65%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;85;58;Sunny and very warm;86;58;WNW;6;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of ice;38;23;Thickening clouds;35;25;SE;7;52%;21%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;64;54;A morning shower;68;47;NE;6;58%;40%;8

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;51;38;Mostly sunny;59;37;WNW;5;66%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;33;Cloudy;44;30;WNW;13;72%;68%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;E;8;77%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NNW;11;65%;55%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;ENE;9;71%;67%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;71;50;Partly sunny, warm;78;54;ESE;8;57%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Cooler with some sun;75;61;Partly sunny;71;53;SSE;10;53%;7%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;77;Partly sunny, nice;94;78;SW;5;58%;62%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;73;A p.m. shower or two;90;72;N;8;78%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;72;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;5;49%;50%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;4;54%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;73;32;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;S;6;44%;7%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;52;Periods of rain;70;53;SSW;7;64%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;75;53;Sunshine and nice;76;57;SSE;5;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;84;74;A morning shower;84;74;SE;7;73%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;52;45;A little a.m. rain;50;43;ESE;20;74%;94%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cooler;47;42;Variable cloudiness;53;40;NW;11;68%;14%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;67;Sunshine, pleasant;80;67;NE;6;65%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;91;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;NNE;7;17%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Severe thunderstorms;72;53;A shower or t-storm;74;54;NNW;6;70%;63%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, rain;58;43;A morning shower;55;41;NW;9;72%;60%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;49;Mostly cloudy;59;48;WNW;9;62%;66%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-storm in spots;80;62;ENE;9;67%;43%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;74;Heavy showers;83;75;SE;11;80%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;79;67;NNW;6;74%;36%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;79;51;Becoming cloudy;77;60;E;6;34%;29%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;79;50;Mostly sunny;78;50;WSW;3;37%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;84;71;A t-storm in spots;82;71;ENE;6;78%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;73;49;Partly sunny;79;50;NNE;6;59%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;A little rain;53;42;An afternoon shower;57;40;N;6;61%;51%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;69;42;Mostly sunny;67;44;WSW;5;36%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;SE;8;47%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNW;7;74%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;68;51;Heavy thunderstorms;69;47;ENE;6;68%;62%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;74;Spotty showers;83;73;E;12;71%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;59;45;Sun and some clouds;58;45;NW;9;66%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;71;63;Partial sunshine;74;64;NNE;9;47%;6%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;70;63;Becoming cloudy;78;65;ESE;8;58%;5%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, mist, cooler;46;38;A shower in the p.m.;50;40;WNW;10;76%;61%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of clouds;68;42;A shower in the a.m.;57;43;E;7;61%;57%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;58;39;Mostly sunny;63;44;E;6;54%;8%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;58;43;Mostly sunny, cool;63;45;NW;9;31%;63%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;85;63;Sunny and very warm;87;65;NNE;6;35%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;73;54;A heavy thunderstorm;77;55;E;4;63%;82%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;60;55;Rain tapering off;62;53;SE;9;77%;77%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, cold;39;33;Not as cold;45;33;N;12;70%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;60;Showers around;69;59;NE;12;75%;62%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;69;56;Clouds and sun;68;56;NNW;9;69%;44%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;64;34;Mild with some sun;63;39;SE;9;37%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;52;42;Cloudy;54;41;NW;5;53%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;Periods of sun;70;50;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;NNW;7;49%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;84;71;A t-storm around;91;72;NE;6;49%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cooler;62;42;Cloudy;59;44;NW;12;66%;20%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;64;45;Partly sunny, nice;65;47;WNW;11;50%;11%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with clearing;66;53;Some sun;60;52;NW;14;60%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;99;75;Sunny and very warm;99;75;W;7;46%;16%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;62;38;Brilliant sunshine;66;40;E;4;35%;2%;8

