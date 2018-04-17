German-Turkish man believed arrested in Istanbul

BERLIN (AP) — The German Foreign Ministry says a German-Turkish dual national has apparently been arrested in Istanbul, an incident that comes as relations between the two countries have been strained by previous arrests of German citizens.

The Spiegel Online news website reported Tuesday that Adil Demirci was arrested during a visit with his mother there. It said police last week stormed the Istanbul apartment of relatives he was visiting.

The Foreign Ministry said it believes that Demirci was arrested but "confirmation from the Turkish authorities is still pending."

Spiegel Online wrote that Demirci is a social worker in Cologne and on the side writes for the left-wing Turkish ETHA news agency.

The Foreign Ministry said it cannot at present confirm that Demirci is a journalist.