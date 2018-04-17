  1. Home
  2. Society

Man accidentally fires his gun getting out of a cab, shoots his own thigh

The bullet slightly missed his genitals

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/17 15:20

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Monday morning a 19-year old man surnamed Su accidentally shot himself in the thigh when he accidentally fired his pistol stuffed in the waistband of his pants while exiting a cab in Sanxia District of New Taipei City. 

According to reports from the Liberty Times, Su was traveling in a cab to a residential area on Datong Road of Sanxia District with a companion surnamed Huang. Su had a modified Taurus pistol stuffed in his waistband, and when the duo were exiting the cab the pistol went off shooting into his right thigh, narrowly missing his genitals. 

The reports mention that Su was not taken to the hospital immediately, instead Huang took him upstairs into his apartment instead of calling the ambulance. He also tried to get rid of the pistol by throwing it into the grass near the apartment. 

Su was bleeding heavily and couldn't bear the pain. His family then called the ambulance and Su was admitted to the Far East Memorial Hospital in Banciao District where the bullet was removed. 

The hospital informed the local police who then interviewed Su and also confiscated the pistol from where Huang had tried to get rid of it. The investigation is ongoing to discover why Su had a gun and how he obtained it in the first place. 
firearms
Weapon
Pistol
Sanxia
New Taipei City
Far Eastern Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Songkran Festival kicks off in New Taipei City on April 15  
2018/04/10 20:29
Su Tseng-chang considering bid to run in New Taipei
2018/04/09 16:20
Former Taipei County Magistrate tapped to run for New Taipei mayoral race, report
2018/04/08 12:58
Former Taiwan police chief wins KMT primary for New Taipei City mayor
2018/04/06 14:01
Caesar Park Hotels to become the largest hospitality provider in Metro Taipei
2018/04/05 17:29