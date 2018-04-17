Man accidentally fires his gun getting out of a cab, shoots his own thigh

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Monday morning a 19-year old man surnamed Su accidentally shot himself in the thigh when he accidentally fired his pistol stuffed in the waistband of his pants while exiting a cab in Sanxia District of New Taipei City.

According to reports from the Liberty Times, Su was traveling in a cab to a residential area on Datong Road of Sanxia District with a companion surnamed Huang. Su had a modified Taurus pistol stuffed in his waistband, and when the duo were exiting the cab the pistol went off shooting into his right thigh, narrowly missing his genitals.

The reports mention that Su was not taken to the hospital immediately, instead Huang took him upstairs into his apartment instead of calling the ambulance. He also tried to get rid of the pistol by throwing it into the grass near the apartment.

Su was bleeding heavily and couldn't bear the pain. His family then called the ambulance and Su was admitted to the Far East Memorial Hospital in Banciao District where the bullet was removed.

The hospital informed the local police who then interviewed Su and also confiscated the pistol from where Huang had tried to get rid of it. The investigation is ongoing to discover why Su had a gun and how he obtained it in the first place.