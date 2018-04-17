Vietnam and Indonesia vow to settle fishing violations

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam and Indonesia have pledged to work together to resolve fishing violations in the South China Sea as the two countries seek to boost their bilateral trade.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at a joint briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the two countries will strengthen their partnership, cooperating particularly on fishing and other maritime issues.

Since 2014, Indonesia has destroyed several hundred fishing vessels, most of them from Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, for violating its waters.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said the two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to handle fishing violations in line with both countries' laws. He said Vietnam will strengthen awareness among its fishermen not to violate other countries' waters.