Taiwan films nominated for Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Two Taiwanese films have been nominated for the 2018 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival: Omotenashi (盛情款待) and Late Life- The Chien-Ming Wang Story (後勁：王建民).

Omotenashi is nominated for the International Narrative Feature Competition. The movie talks about breaking down boundaries between tradition and modernity, as well as between cultures. It is a film that has proven timely and insightful.

Late Life- The Chien-Ming Wang Story is nominated for the International Documentary Feature Competition. It talks about the years of Wang's professional baseball player. The movie gives a poignant account of his life as told by those closest to him, examining his roles as an international player, a father, a son, and a national icon.

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will begin on May 4 and will end on May 12.