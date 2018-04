Taiwan films nominated for Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Two Taiwanese films have been nominated for the 2018 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival: Omotenashi (盛情款待) and Late Life- The Chien-Ming Wang Story (後勁:王建民).

Omotenashi is nominated for the International Narrative Feature Competition. The movie talks about breaking down boundaries between tradition and modernity, as well as between cultures. It is a film that has proven timely and insightful.

Late Life- The Chien-Ming Wang Story is nominated for the International Documentary Feature Competition. It talks about the years of Wang's professional baseball player. The movie gives a poignant account of his life as told by those closest to him, examining his roles as an international player, a father, a son, and a national icon.

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will begin on May 4 and will end on May 12.