Andrey Kurkov is heading to Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov will be coming to Taiwan to meet readers next week.

As one of Ukraine's most important writers, Andrey Kurkov was invited to speak at the Hong Kong Literary Festival (香港國際文學節), and will be heading to Taiwan to visit the first country publishing the Chinese version of his popular black humor novel - Smert Postoronnego (企鵝的憂鬱).

The book has been translated into 37 languages, including English, Japanese, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Swedish and Hebrew, and published in 65 countries. He is also the author of "Ukraine Diaries: Dispatches from Kiev," which talks about the ongoing crisis in his country.

Kurkov will visit Fu Jen University's College of Foreign Languages and Literature on April 24, and Kingstone Bookstore on April 25. He is slated to deliver a speech with a topic "Politics and Literature in Soviet and Post-Soviet Times.”