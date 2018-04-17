Taiwan CDC and Acer jointly launch AI-based 'Flu Forecasting Station' website  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The Taiwan Center for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) and Acer jointly launched the “Flu Forecasting Station” website on April 11, 2018. The public can now has easy access to flu activity forecast for the next four weeks in the areas where they reside, Taiwan CDC said.

The forecasting information aims to help the public better prepare themselves for flu outbreaks, according to the agency.

The Flu Forecasting Station produces visualized flu activity models based on the data pulled from the Taiwan CDC’s flu surveillance system, the National Health Insurance database, and the weather and population distribution data provided by the government, Taiwan CDC said.

These models can successfully predict the future flu outbreak trends and the numbers of outpatient and emergency visits across the country, the agency said, adding that the models can also serve as a reference to help the local health bureaus and healthcare facilities formulate more comprehensive flu preparedness and response plans and facilitate better allocation of healthcare resources.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the accuracy of the Flu Forecasting Station is highly accountable and more advanced than its counterparts elsewhere in the world.

To deliver easy-to-understand information of flu epidemic to the public, the “Flu Forecasting Station” shows the number of flu cases across the entire nation and the situation analysis of the influenza epidemic with a panel that displays visualized geographic data, Taiwan CDC said.

“Residents and healthcare providers may visit the Station at this site to access the flu outbreak trends in the coming four weeks displayed on a self-explanatory and intuitive user interface, which is as convenient and easy-to-understand as weather forecast,” the agency said.