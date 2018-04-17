  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 13:24
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Grandal LAD 12 43 7 16 .372
RFlaherty Atl 13 44 7 16 .364
Martinez StL 16 55 5 20 .364
Cabrera NYM 15 59 14 21 .356
Bryant ChC 14 54 9 19 .352
Dickerson Pit 14 57 10 20 .351
Hoskins Phi 15 44 10 15 .341
DPeralta Ari 12 50 11 17 .340
Herrera Phi 14 53 9 18 .340
Swanson Atl 14 59 7 20 .339
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 17; Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; JBaez, Chicago, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 8 tied at 12.

Pitching

TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.