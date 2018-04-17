|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|Baltimore
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Houston
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Oakland
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Houston 1, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4
Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, Houston 1
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) vs. Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-0) at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Moore 0-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.