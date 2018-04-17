Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 000 100 030—4 8 2 Tampa Bay 141 200 00x—8 13 0

M.Perez, Chavez (5) and Chirinos; Snell, Hu (7) and W.Ramos. W_Snell 2-1. L_M.Perez 1-2. HRs_Texas, Mazara (2), Gallo (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (2), Robertson (1).

___

Houston 100 000 000—1 3 0 Seattle 000 101 00x—2 6 0

Keuchel and Stassi; Paxton, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Paxton 1-1. L_Keuchel 0-3. Sv_Diaz (7). HRs_Houston, Springer (4). Seattle, Cruz (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE Miami 000 000 010— 1 5 0 New York 212 240 10x—12 15 1

C.Smith, Cloyd (3), O'Grady (6), Tazawa (8) and Holaday; L.Severino, Warren (7), Shreve (8), Betances (9) and Sanchez, Romine. W_L.Severino 3-1. L_C.Smith 0-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (5), Judge (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 200 300 010—6 7 1 Pittsburgh 000 011 000—2 4 0

Marquez, Rusin (7), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta; Brault, Glasnow (7), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Marquez 1-1. L_Brault 2-1. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (7), Story (4).

___

Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 6 0 Atlanta 100 100 00x—2 4 0

Nola, Arano (7) and Alfaro; Teheran, Carle (7), Minter (7), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Teheran 1-1. L_Nola 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (1).

___

Cincinnati 030 006 010—10 14 0 Milwaukee 000 000 400— 4 7 0

Castillo, Reed (7), Quackenbush (7), Peralta (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Suter, Drake (6), Lopez (7) and Bandy, Nottingham. W_Castillo 1-2. L_Suter 1-2.

___

Washington 100 000 061—8 10 2 New York 101 002 200—6 10 0

Hellickson, Kelley (5), Grace (6), Cole (7), Kintzler (8), Madson (9) and Wieters, P.Severino; deGrom, Lugo (8), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Familia (8), Robles (9) and Lobaton, Nido. W_Cole 1-1. L_A.Ramos 0-1. Sv_Madson (2). HRs_Washington, Kendrick (2), Harper (8). New York, Cabrera (4).