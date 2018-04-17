Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|100
|030—4
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|141
|200
|00x—8
|13
|0
M.Perez, Chavez (5) and Chirinos; Snell, Hu (7) and W.Ramos. W_Snell 2-1. L_M.Perez 1-2. HRs_Texas, Mazara (2), Gallo (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (2), Robertson (1).
___
|Houston
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|000
|101
|00x—2
|6
|0
Keuchel and Stassi; Paxton, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Paxton 1-1. L_Keuchel 0-3. Sv_Diaz (7). HRs_Houston, Springer (4). Seattle, Cruz (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—
|1
|5
|0
|New York
|212
|240
|10x—12
|15
|1
C.Smith, Cloyd (3), O'Grady (6), Tazawa (8) and Holaday; L.Severino, Warren (7), Shreve (8), Betances (9) and Sanchez, Romine. W_L.Severino 3-1. L_C.Smith 0-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (5), Judge (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|200
|300
|010—6
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|011
|000—2
|4
|0
Marquez, Rusin (7), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta; Brault, Glasnow (7), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Marquez 1-1. L_Brault 2-1. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (7), Story (4).
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|00x—2
|4
|0
Nola, Arano (7) and Alfaro; Teheran, Carle (7), Minter (7), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Teheran 1-1. L_Nola 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|030
|006
|010—10
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|400—
|4
|7
|0
Castillo, Reed (7), Quackenbush (7), Peralta (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Suter, Drake (6), Lopez (7) and Bandy, Nottingham. W_Castillo 1-2. L_Suter 1-2.
___
|Washington
|100
|000
|061—8
|10
|2
|New York
|101
|002
|200—6
|10
|0
Hellickson, Kelley (5), Grace (6), Cole (7), Kintzler (8), Madson (9) and Wieters, P.Severino; deGrom, Lugo (8), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Familia (8), Robles (9) and Lobaton, Nido. W_Cole 1-1. L_A.Ramos 0-1. Sv_Madson (2). HRs_Washington, Kendrick (2), Harper (8). New York, Cabrera (4).