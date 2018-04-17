Taiwan and Canada reach mutual agreement to recognize drivers licenses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese and Canadian people can now apply for a driver’s license in each other's country with their domestic permit and without taking a test, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Tuesday.

MOFA said the government had been pushing for a reciprocal agreement since 2008 that would allow people from Taiwan and Canada to get a driver’s license in one another’s country without going through any examinations.

An agreement with the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador had finally been reached recently, said MOFA in a statement released on Tuesday, adding that all the ten provinces of Canada would now recognize Taiwan’s driver’s license.

MOFA said that up until the end of 2017, there were 4,848 people who had applied for drivers’ licenses through the bilateral agreement and that it believed the measure would continue to benefit Taiwanese people working, studying, and living in Canada.

MOFA mentioned that people owning a driving license for an ordinary light vehicle in Taiwan and having a residence permit issued by the Newfoundland and Labrador authorities could now apply for a Class 5 or Class 5 Level II driver’s license in the province.

In addition, those who hold a license for riding ordinary or large heavy-duty motorcycles in Taiwan and who possess a residence permit in Newfoundland and Labrador can exchange their original license for a Class 6 or Class 6 Level II drivers’ license in the province, added MOFA.

Although Taiwan and Canada have reached an agreement on the mutual recognition of drivers' licenses, each province in Canada may require different documents before issuing the local permit.