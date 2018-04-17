  1. Home
Taiwanese company Pili garners Presidential Innovation Award 

The company is striving to promote glove puppetry with an innovative approach

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/17 13:07

Pili puppets (photo credit: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Pili International Multimedia, a distinguished glove puppetry production company, has claimed the 3rd annual Presidential Innovation Award for the Group Category.

According to the award statement, Pili International Multimedia is a cultural enterprise dedicated to puppetry arts, and has managed to break traditional boundaries and demonstrated the value of diversity. Thanks to their efforts, glove puppetry has become one of the most iconic images of Taiwanese culture.

Pili, the statement added, has also endeavored to promote the traditional art to the world, for example through collaboration with Japan. Boasting an annual production value of NT$2 billion (US$67.6 million), the company has set a successful example for the island’s cultural and creative industries, reported CNA.

Kuo Tsung-lin, Chief Financial Officer of Pili International Multimedia, told CNA that he believes the key to the company receiving recognition lies in its commitment to incorporating innovation with tradition. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the famed puppet character Su Huan-jen (素還真), who is a remarkable feature of Taiwan's puppetry productions, he added.   

Citing remarks of Pili Chairman Chris Huang that “There’s no end to preservation of traditions and no limit to innovation,” Kuo reckoned that Pili will continue to explore innovative approaches to reinventing puppetry, eyeing cooperation with Japan, and South Korea, among other East Asian countries.
