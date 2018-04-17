  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/17 12:36
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867
Toronto 9 5 .643
New York 8 7 .533 5
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Tampa Bay 4 12 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813
Seattle 9 5 .643 3
Houston 10 7 .588
Oakland 6 10 .375 7
Texas 6 12 .333 8

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 10, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Houston 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4

Seattle 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1) at Toronto (Garcia 1-0), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) vs. Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-0) at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Moore 0-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Seattle (Miranda 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.