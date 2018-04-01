'Made in Taiwan' weapons systems showcased at Malaysian defense conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) is impressing representatives of the world’s defense industries at the Defense Services Asia Exhibition and Conference held in Malaysia this week with some top-of-the-line “Made in Taiwan” military technology.

NCSIST is exhibiting 21 pieces of technology that will be available for the international market at this year’s DSA conference, which began April 16 and will run until April 19. Among the “Made in Taiwan” weapons systems on display are the Hsiung Feng III missile system and the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile system.



The exhibition provides Taiwanese developers and manufacturers to showcase the engineering skill and talent that has been cultivated in the Taiwanese arms industry, an industry that the government is keen to see expand in the coming years.



Liberty Times quotes a spokesperson for NCSIST as saying that the international defense market in Southeast Asia is an important place to develop cooperative relationships with manufacturers and customers involved in the industry. However, that any sales to overseas customers were conditional upon approval from the Taiwanese government.

The display showcased the 500 foot Tuo-Chiang class missile corvette, used for coast guard patrols and naval assault ships.

Other items being exhibited include various items, like radars, targeting components, and those used for mounting missile delivery systems on navy vessels, as well as ships themselves. The NCSIST engineers are also fully capable of customizing platforms to their customers’ needs, and can safely meet the demands of a rapidly developing market.

According to reports the Ministry of National Defense has integrated its raw material providers and weapons manufacturers to better streamline production, creating the “Material Production Center.” This year is the first time NCSIST has gone to the Malaysian defense forum in cooperation with a delegation representing the new Material Production Center.



The MPC showcased the Cloud Leapord 8x8 armored vehicles, as well as a turret mounted 30mm cannon. Various mortar weapons systems were also exhibited.



The website Shephard Media noted that “The display by Taiwan’s defense industry was unusual,” because in the past Taiwan has generally “shied away from open promotion of its indigenous weapon systems on the international market.”