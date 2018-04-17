Taiwan to send a 600 person contingent to the 2018 Asian Games

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- In preparation for the upcoming Asian Games 2018, which will be held in Jakarta at the end of August, the Sports Administration Ministry of Education(體育署) and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (中華奧會) are sending a small team of officials to Jakarta ahead of the game to inspect the competition venues.

On the first day of the on-site check, the officials were informed that several venues in Jakarta are expected to complete construction between May and June.

On the other hand, the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK Stadium), the venue for the Opening and Closing ceremony, is completed. However, as this will be the competition venue for soccer, it is still closed for maintenance. The GBK Stadium, with a seating capacity of 72,000, is equipped with a warm-up field for athletes participating in the Athletics events.

"At present, a rough estimate of 450 to 500 Taiwanese athletes will participate in the Asian Games this year. Including the coaches and staff members, at least 600 people will be heading to Jakarta for the game, says Hung Chih-Chang (洪志昌), director of the Sports Administration's Competitive Athletics Division.

Also to avoid the traffic congestion in Jakarta, Hung said that he had already visited a hotel near the competition venues with the help of a staff from the Indonesian representative office. The hotel is conveniently located and that will save commuting time for athletes, allowing them to have enough time to rest. The medical team could also be stationed at the hotel.

