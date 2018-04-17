Taiwan predicted to become 'hyper-aged' country within 8 years 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is likely going to become a "hyper-aged" society within a mere eight years, according to the National Development Council (NDC), reported CNA.

The NDC estimates that people over the age of 65 will make up over 20 percent of Taiwan's population in only eight year's time, thus making it a "hyper-aged" society.

In fact, the NDC estimates that Taiwan will reach that milestone even faster than Japan (11 years), the U.S. (14 years), France (29 years), and the UK (51 years). Meanwhile, it is on a similar track as South Korea (8 years) and Singapore (7 years).

According to the international definition, when a country reaches more than 7 percent of its population over the age of 65, it is considered an "aging society," a percentage over 14 percent indicates an "aged society," and when the population of 65-year-olds tops 20 percent, it is labeled a "hyper-aged" society.

Last week, Taiwan reached the dubious distinction of officially becoming an aged society, with 14.05 percent of the country's population over the age of 65 as of March. That translates to one out of every seven people in the county being a senior citizen.

According to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), old people accounted for more than 7 percent of Taiwan’s population or 1.49 million people in 1993, signifying that Taiwan had entered the stage of an “aging society" at that time. By March of this year, percentage of people over the age of 65 has doubled to 14.05 percent or 3.31 million.

The MOI said the municipality with most elders in Taiwan is Chiayi County with 18.61% of its population being over the age of 65, followed by Yunlin County with 17.69%, Nantou County with 16.7%, and Taipei City with 16.58%.

The national gender ratio (the number of men for every 100 women) has dropped to below 100 since the end of November 2013. By the end of March of this year, there were 84.86 elderly men for 100 elderly women, mainly because the mortality rate for men is higher than women in Taiwan.

As for dependent people (0-14 years of age and 65 years of age or older) per 100 working adults (15-64 years of age) at the end of February last year reached 36.32. For the first time, the ratio of elderly dependents at 18.18, surpassed that of child dependents, which dipped to 18.14.