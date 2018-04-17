Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches @MOFA_Taiwan Twitter account

TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched its official Twitter account April 16 in Taipei City, with MOFA Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu sending the first tweet in English, Japanese and Spanish.



“It is my great privilege to usher in a new era of near-instantaneous global communication for the MOFA,” Wu said. “Keeping our foreign friends around the world better informed of the latest developments relating to Taiwan’s foreign affairs is a crucial mission going forward.”



Improving the MOFA’s new media capabilities is one of Wu’s eight main objectives during his first 100 days in office. “The 24-hour news cycle means there is not a moment to spare in getting out the right message in a clear and concise fashion,” he said.



“Twitter is the ideal platform for complementing the MOFA’s existing communication channels.”



According to Henry M. J. Chen, director-general of the MOFA’s Department of International Information Services, the new Twitter account adds another dimension to the ministry’s social media platform.



“We maintain a strong presence through various Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the Twitter accounts operated by our multilingual publications under Taiwan Today,” he said.