BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412 Cano Sea 13 40 12 15 .375 Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353 Judge NYY 15 57 15 20 .351 Lowrie Oak 16 66 8 23 .348 Altuve Hou 16 61 9 21 .344 MChapman Oak 16 60 13 20 .333 HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333 DGordon Sea 13 55 8 18 .327 Segura Sea 13 55 11 18 .327 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 6 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.