  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 10:40
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
Cano Sea 13 40 12 15 .375
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Judge NYY 15 57 15 20 .351
Lowrie Oak 16 66 8 23 .348
Altuve Hou 16 61 9 21 .344
MChapman Oak 16 60 13 20 .333
HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333
DGordon Sea 13 55 8 18 .327
Segura Sea 13 55 11 18 .327
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 6 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.