Taiwan President calls for calm ahead of China's military drill in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) departed for the country’s ally Swaziland Tuesday morning, the day before China will conduct a live-fire military drill on the waters of the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking with the media at Taoyuan International Airport, President Tsai said the administration, including the national security team, would maintain close and thorough monitoring of the situation in the region while she was away from the country, and therefore Taiwanese people should be at ease.

The president emphasized that “maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait is the responsibility of the government. We have confidence and determination to defend the security of our country.”

As for the five-day visit to the African ally, President Tsai mentioned that she would participate in a grand memorial event celebrating the country's diplomatic relations with Swaziland for half a century. The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the independence of Swaziland and the golden jubilee of Swazi King Mswati III.

In addition, the president said she would also meet with Taiwanese entrepreneurs and people living in the south of Africa.

According to the Presidential Office, the president will have a bilateral meeting with Mswati III, after which they will sign a joint communiqué. The president will also join Mswati III for a tour in the Hlane Royal National Park where leaders of the two countries will have a luncheon together.

The delegation will return home on April 20 and land in Taiwan on April 21.