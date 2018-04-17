Taiwan's Taitung hot air balloon festival fires up on June 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Eastern Taiwan's 2018 Taitung International Balloon Festival will take off on June 30 in Luye Township and will be extended an extra week to last a total of 45 days, according to the Taitung County Government.

Taitung's hot air balloon festival normally runs for 38 days, but in order to help attract more tourism in the region following the devastating Hualien Earthquake on Feb. 6, Taitung County Magistrate Justin Huang (黃健庭) this year decided to add an extra week to the festival so it will run from June 30 to Aug. 13, according to the county's tourism chief Chiang Hui-ching (江慧卿).



(Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)

This year, the 8th edition of the festival will feature balloons such as Christ the Redeemer, Noah's Ark, Stuart the Minion balloon, and the house from the film "Up."



(Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)

Chiang said that because it is the Year of the Dog, Buster the English Bulldog will make his debut at the festival. A total of 39 different shapes of hot air balloons will be present at this year's balloon festival at Luye Gaotai.



Christ the Redeemer. (Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)



"Arky" as in Noah's Ark. (Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)



Stuart the Minion. (Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)



(Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)



(Photo from balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw)

For more information about the Taitung International Hot Air Balloon Festival, please visit the festival's official website.