Young Taiwanese jobseekers cautioned over changing job market in China

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) With a rise in the number of young jobseekers in Taiwan expressing an interest in applying for jobs in China, a senior executive at a local job bank is advising applicants to be aware of the changing nature of employment opportunities there, despite its attitude to Taiwanese talent.



Joe Chen (陳嵩榮), a senior deputy general manager at 104 Job Bank, said Monday that more and more enterprises in China are adjusting their employment policies to focus on "local hiring" and as a result many are no longer offering travel or housing subsidies to overseas recruits.



Moreover, in some first-tier Chinese cities, such as Shanghai, the cost of renting is even higher than in Taipei, Chen added, citing Shanghai's Jing'an, Changning and Huangpu districts, where the rent for an ensuite room is currently a minimum of 6,500 Chinese yuan (US$1,035) per month.



"Livelihood pressure is very high," said Chen, advising young jobseekers to take potentially negative factors into consideration before deciding to pursue a job in China.



Chen extended the advice while publicizing a 104 Job Bank study, which shows that among its online members, the percentage of 18-24 year-olds expressing an interest in working in China has grown from 2 percent a decade ago to 10 percent this year.



The study also indicates that 3,562 new graduates have indicated a desire to work overseas this year, with 69 percent of them expressing a preference for mainland China.



Of the young jobseekers wishing to work outside Taiwan, 52 percent have either a master's degree or doctorate.



According to the study, 28 percent of the jobseekers interested in working overseas graduated from five elite universities in Taiwan -- National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Chengchi University, National Chiao Tung University and National Tsing Hua University.