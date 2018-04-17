BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Estudiantes 0, CA Chacarita Juniors 2
|Friday's Match
Gimnasia 1, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan 1, Argentinos Jrs 0
Olimpo 0, San Martin 2
Godoy Cruz 3, Temperley 0
Lanus 0, Banfield 0
Belgrano 3, Arsenal 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Racing Club 2
|Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe 3, Tigre 3
Patronato Parana 0, Estudiantes 1
CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Colon 2
River Plate 2, Rosario Central 0
Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 0
|Monday's Match
Newell's 2, Talleres 1