  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 08:52
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Estudiantes 0, CA Chacarita Juniors 2

Friday's Match

Gimnasia 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 1, Argentinos Jrs 0

Olimpo 0, San Martin 2

Godoy Cruz 3, Temperley 0

Lanus 0, Banfield 0

Belgrano 3, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe 3, Tigre 3

Patronato Parana 0, Estudiantes 1

CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Colon 2

River Plate 2, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday's Match

Newell's 2, Talleres 1