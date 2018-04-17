The Latest: Kauai rescue efforts aided by easing of rain

HANALEI, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on severe flooding on the Hawaiian island of Kauai (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Now that heavy rains have let up, emergency workers in Hawaii are better able rescue people stranded by flooding.

Kauai spokeswoman Sarah Blane says Mayor Bernard Carvalho and Hawaii Gov. David Ige were in a helicopter Monday assessing the damage and rescue needs on the island.

Ige issued an emergency proclamation Sunday after the National Weather Service recorded nearly 27 inches (68 centimeters) of rainfall in a 24-hour period in Hanalei, on the island's north shore.

Blane says efforts to move people stranded in an elementary school shelter are temporarily hampered by a landslide.

Meredith Zietz, who was still trapped in her Hanalei home Monday, posted video of a skittish bison as it dashed through her waterlogged yard.

James Hennessy says he maneuvered his flooded street on a standup paddleboard to check on neighbors.

Midnight

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has called for an emergency response to the severe flooding on Kauai.

The governor issued an emergency proclamation for the island Sunday following the National Weather Service's recording of almost 27 inches (68 centimeters) of rainfall in a 24-hour period in Hanalei.

Kauai authorities searched by air on Sunday for residents who needed to be rescued. But Kauai County spokeswoman Sarah Blane said the helicopters were grounded when heavy rainfall continued into the evening. She said rescuers will continue rescue operations throughout the day as the weather allows.

The Kauai Fire Department is coordinating with the Coast Guard to provide air and search and rescue operations on the North Shore.