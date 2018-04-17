  1. Home
  2. World

European leagues oppose FIFA plan for 48-team 2022 World Cup

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/17 05:37

FIFA President Gianni Infantino participates in the annual conference of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, in Buenos Aires, Argenti

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, second from right, celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola covers a video camera with his hand as he leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match b

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, duels for the ball against Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcel

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks with Alejandro Dominguez, right, president of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, during

GENEVA (AP) — Top European leagues will oppose FIFA plans to add more teams and playing days at the 2022 World Cup.

Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the 32-member European Leagues group, says: "We are not prepared to make any changes on the calendar for expanding the 2022 World Cup."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to study a 48-team tournament plan that would add 16 teams, 16 extra games and four days to the scheduled 28-day event kicking off in November 2022 in Qatar.

That schedule would likely take another round of weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga and others which already must break in mid-season.

Olsson says leagues "have already been flexible to allow the World Cup to be played in the (Qatari) winter and have agreed the dates."