Rohingya lawyer urges UN to refer Myanmar to ICC for crimes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A lawyer from Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority focusing on the trauma, mass rape and trafficking of its girls and women is urging the U.N. Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court for "horrific crimes" against the Rohingya and other ethnic groups.

Razia Sultana has been working with Rohingya girls and women in refugee camps since 2014. She told the council: "Where I come from, women and girls have been gang raped, tortured and killed by the Myanmar army for no other reason than for being Rohingya."

Sultana was the first Rohingya woman to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on the plight of her people. She spoke at a meeting Monday on sexual violence in conflict and called for international pressure to end oppression of the Rohingyas.