Mexico's Slim worried by leftist candidate opposing airport

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim says he would be concerned if leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins and cancels the new Mexico City airport project.

Slim strongly defended the $9.2 billion project, in which his companies have won major contracts.

Lopez Obrador says the project is too costly and has pledged to cancel it if he wins the July 1 presidential vote.

Asked if he is concerned about Lopez Obrador, Slim said Monday: "I would be concerned and afraid for what comes after, because if this is going to be the way things are done, I think mistakes will be made in public administration."

Slim added that "there is a risk of making mistakes by taking too few factors into account in decisions."