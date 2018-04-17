UEFA bans Swiss club Sion for 1 season over transfer debt

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Swiss club Sion from its competitions for one season over a transfer debt, and fined three clubs for breaking licensing rules.

UEFA says Sion is barred from its next Champions League or Europa League qualification in the next two seasons.

The case involved a 950,000 euros ($1.18 million) debt to French club Sochaux in the disputed transfer of Ghanaian forward Ishmael Yartey. UEFA says the debt is now paid.

UEFA also fined Sion the 235,000 euros ($290,000) it earned playing in this season's Europa League qualifying rounds.

UEFA says it fined Irtysh of Kazakhstan 440,000 euros ($545,000) and put the club on three years' probation.

Vojvodina of Serbia and Tirana of Albania were each fined the 215,000 euros ($266,000) they earned in Europa League qualifying.