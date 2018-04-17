  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: California city to vote on sanctuary exemption

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 03:46

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a group of sanctuary state supporters gather outside the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Sant

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, David Hernandez, left, Genevieve Peters, center, and Jennifer Martinez celebrate after the Orange County Bo

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents serve an employment audit notice at a 7-Eleven convenience s

FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th Annual

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan, right, speaks as U.S. Customs and

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters rally outside a courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments in the first lawsuit challengin

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on immigrant sanctuary in California (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Leaders in the small Southern California city of Los Alamitos are scheduled to vote on a proposal for a local law to exempt the community from the state's so-called sanctuary law.

Protesters for and against the proposal are expected to gather outside City Hall on Monday ahead of the council meeting set to begin at 6 p.m.

Since the federal government sued California last month over its so-called "sanctuary state" law limiting police collaboration with immigration agents, at least a dozen local governments have voted to either join or support the lawsuit or for resolutions opposing the state's position.

Those include the Board of Supervisors in Orange County, which has more than 3 million people.

Los Alamitos is a city of about 12,000 residents on the northern edge of Orange County.

___

12:10 a.m.

More local governments in California are resisting the state's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and political experts see politics at play as Republicans try to fire up voters in a state where the GOP has grown weak.

Since the Department of Justice sued California last month over its so-called "sanctuary state" law limiting police collaboration with immigration agents, at least a dozen local governments have voted to either join or support the lawsuit or for resolutions opposing the state's position.

More action is coming this week, with leaders in the Orange County city of Los Alamitos scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for a local law to exempt the community of 12,000 from the state law.