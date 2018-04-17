First lady visits memorial dedicated to victims of opioids

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has visited a memorial dedicated to victims of the opioid crisis.

Mrs. Trump tweeted Monday that it was a "Very moving visit today." She added that the memorial was a "worthwhile project" among the White House, the Interior Department and the National Park Service.

The memorial in Washington is called "Prescribed to Death." It is part of a campaign by the National Safety Council seeking to educate people about the risks of taking opioids.

The first lady has visited hospitals and clinics that help children who were born addicted to opioids. She has cited "real progress" in the nation's fight against the drug crisis.

The memorial is open to the public at The Ellipse near the White House until April 18.