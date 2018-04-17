  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 67.24 67.74 66.13 66.22 Down 1.17
May 67.29 67.68 66.09 66.20 Down 1.13
Jun 66.98 67.31 65.79 65.94 Down 1.06
Jul 66.35 66.63 65.28 65.46 Down .99
Aug 65.79 66.10 64.70 64.91 Down .94
Sep 65.27 65.27 64.21 64.35 Down .88
Oct 64.55 64.55 63.59 63.84 Down .83
Nov 64.10 64.38 63.07 63.36 Down .77
Dec 63.02 63.26 62.78 62.89 Down .70
Jan 62.26 62.70 62.20 62.36 Down .64
Feb 61.92 62.12 61.50 61.83 Down .59
Mar 61.46 61.57 61.07 61.31 Down .55
Apr 60.81 Down .51
May 60.71 60.71 59.98 60.33 Down .47
Jun 59.85 Down .44
Jul 59.40 Down .40
Aug 58.99 Down .36
Sep 58.61 Down .33
Oct 58.25 Down .31
Nov 58.30 58.30 57.56 57.93 Down .30
Dec 57.55 Down .28
Jan 57.19 Down .27
Feb 56.86 Down .26
Mar 56.53 Down .25
Apr 56.22 Down .23
May 55.70 56.06 55.70 55.94 Down .21
Jun 55.64 Down .20
Jul 55.37 Down .19
Aug 55.10 Down .16
Sep 54.83 Down .16
Oct 54.59 Down .15
Nov 54.49 54.49 54.10 54.38 Down .13
Dec 54.16 Down .11
Jan 53.93 Down .10
Feb 53.69 Down .10
Mar 53.47 Down .10
Apr 53.25 Down .09
May 53.06 Down .07
Jun 52.83 Down .05
Jul 52.64 Down .05
Aug 52.49 Down .05
Sep 52.36 Down .05
Oct 52.24 Down .05
Nov 52.00 52.08 52.00 52.08 Down .03
Dec 51.88 Down .03
Jan 51.78 Down .03
Feb 51.64 Down .03
Mar 51.52 Down .03
Apr 51.45 Down .03
May 51.34 Down .03
Jun 51.17 Down .03
Jul 51.15 Down .03
Aug 51.15 Down .03
Sep 51.02 Down .03
Oct 51.05 Down .03
Nov 50.65 50.86 50.65 50.86 Down .03
Dec 50.84 Down .03
Jan 50.80 Down .03
Feb 50.80 Down .03
Mar 50.73 Down .03
Apr 50.69 Down .03
May 50.76 Down .03
Jun 50.69 Down .03
Jul 50.64 Down .03
Aug 50.71 Down .03
Sep 50.68 Down .03
Oct 50.68 Down .03
Nov 50.50 50.66 50.50 50.66 Down .03
Dec 50.70 Down .03
Jan 50.73 Down .03
Feb 50.76 Down .03
Mar 50.78 Down .03
Apr 50.81 Down .03
May 50.80 Down .03
Jun 50.85 Down .03
Jul 50.87 Down .03
Aug 50.91 Down .03
Sep 50.92 Down .03
Oct 50.96 Down .03
Nov 50.94 Down .03
Dec 50.97 Down .03
Jan 51.01 Down .03
Feb 51.04 Down .03
Mar 51.07 Down .03
Apr 51.11 Down .03
May 51.14 Down .03
Jun 51.18 Down .03
Jul 51.21 Down .03
Aug 51.25 Down .03
Sep 51.28 Down .03
Oct 51.32 Down .03
Nov 51.36 Down .03
Dec 51.44 Down .03
Jan 51.48 Down .03
Feb 51.51 Down .03
Mar 51.54 Down .03
Apr 51.58 Down .03
May 51.61 Down .03
Jun 51.64 Down .03
Jul 51.68 Down .03
Aug 51.71 Down .03
Sep 51.74 Down .03
Oct 51.78 Down .03
Nov 51.81 Down .03
Dec 51.84 Down .03
Jan 51.87 Down .03