New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|67.24
|67.74
|66.13
|66.22 Down 1.17
|May
|67.29
|67.68
|66.09
|66.20 Down 1.13
|Jun
|66.98
|67.31
|65.79
|65.94 Down 1.06
|Jul
|66.35
|66.63
|65.28
|65.46
|Down .99
|Aug
|65.79
|66.10
|64.70
|64.91
|Down .94
|Sep
|65.27
|65.27
|64.21
|64.35
|Down .88
|Oct
|64.55
|64.55
|63.59
|63.84
|Down .83
|Nov
|64.10
|64.38
|63.07
|63.36
|Down .77
|Dec
|63.02
|63.26
|62.78
|62.89
|Down .70
|Jan
|62.26
|62.70
|62.20
|62.36
|Down .64
|Feb
|61.92
|62.12
|61.50
|61.83
|Down .59
|Mar
|61.46
|61.57
|61.07
|61.31
|Down .55
|Apr
|60.81
|Down .51
|May
|60.71
|60.71
|59.98
|60.33
|Down .47
|Jun
|59.85
|Down .44
|Jul
|59.40
|Down .40
|Aug
|58.99
|Down .36
|Sep
|58.61
|Down .33
|Oct
|58.25
|Down .31
|Nov
|58.30
|58.30
|57.56
|57.93
|Down .30
|Dec
|57.55
|Down .28
|Jan
|57.19
|Down .27
|Feb
|56.86
|Down .26
|Mar
|56.53
|Down .25
|Apr
|56.22
|Down .23
|May
|55.70
|56.06
|55.70
|55.94
|Down .21
|Jun
|55.64
|Down .20
|Jul
|55.37
|Down .19
|Aug
|55.10
|Down .16
|Sep
|54.83
|Down .16
|Oct
|54.59
|Down .15
|Nov
|54.49
|54.49
|54.10
|54.38
|Down .13
|Dec
|54.16
|Down .11
|Jan
|53.93
|Down .10
|Feb
|53.69
|Down .10
|Mar
|53.47
|Down .10
|Apr
|53.25
|Down .09
|May
|53.06
|Down .07
|Jun
|52.83
|Down .05
|Jul
|52.64
|Down .05
|Aug
|52.49
|Down .05
|Sep
|52.36
|Down .05
|Oct
|52.24
|Down .05
|Nov
|52.00
|52.08
|52.00
|52.08
|Down .03
|Dec
|51.88
|Down .03
|Jan
|51.78
|Down .03
|Feb
|51.64
|Down .03
|Mar
|51.52
|Down .03
|Apr
|51.45
|Down .03
|May
|51.34
|Down .03
|Jun
|51.17
|Down .03
|Jul
|51.15
|Down .03
|Aug
|51.15
|Down .03
|Sep
|51.02
|Down .03
|Oct
|51.05
|Down .03
|Nov
|50.65
|50.86
|50.65
|50.86
|Down .03
|Dec
|50.84
|Down .03
|Jan
|50.80
|Down .03
|Feb
|50.80
|Down .03
|Mar
|50.73
|Down .03
|Apr
|50.69
|Down .03
|May
|50.76
|Down .03
|Jun
|50.69
|Down .03
|Jul
|50.64
|Down .03
|Aug
|50.71
|Down .03
|Sep
|50.68
|Down .03
|Oct
|50.68
|Down .03
|Nov
|50.50
|50.66
|50.50
|50.66
|Down .03
|Dec
|50.70
|Down .03
|Jan
|50.73
|Down .03
|Feb
|50.76
|Down .03
|Mar
|50.78
|Down .03
|Apr
|50.81
|Down .03
|May
|50.80
|Down .03
|Jun
|50.85
|Down .03
|Jul
|50.87
|Down .03
|Aug
|50.91
|Down .03
|Sep
|50.92
|Down .03
|Oct
|50.96
|Down .03
|Nov
|50.94
|Down .03
|Dec
|50.97
|Down .03
|Jan
|51.01
|Down .03
|Feb
|51.04
|Down .03
|Mar
|51.07
|Down .03
|Apr
|51.11
|Down .03
|May
|51.14
|Down .03
|Jun
|51.18
|Down .03
|Jul
|51.21
|Down .03
|Aug
|51.25
|Down .03
|Sep
|51.28
|Down .03
|Oct
|51.32
|Down .03
|Nov
|51.36
|Down .03
|Dec
|51.44
|Down .03
|Jan
|51.48
|Down .03
|Feb
|51.51
|Down .03
|Mar
|51.54
|Down .03
|Apr
|51.58
|Down .03
|May
|51.61
|Down .03
|Jun
|51.64
|Down .03
|Jul
|51.68
|Down .03
|Aug
|51.71
|Down .03
|Sep
|51.74
|Down .03
|Oct
|51.78
|Down .03
|Nov
|51.81
|Down .03
|Dec
|51.84
|Down .03
|Jan
|51.87
|Down .03