Blue Jays mull postponement because ice chunks

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are considering a postponement of Monday night's game because of chunks of ice crashing down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. The team says it is working with the CN Tower and police to evaluate conditions. An update is expected later in the day.

Police say they blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the stadium. "Relatively large" blocks of ice have been tumbling onto the streets and sidewalks. Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

A weekend ice storm resulted in power outages, canceled flights and road collisions. More than 120,000 customers across much of Ontario remained without power.