BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2704
|Up
|128
|May
|2571
|2712
|2552
|2702
|Up
|138
|Jul
|2729
|Up
|125
|Jul
|2586
|2714
|2563
|2704
|Up
|128
|Sep
|2610
|2738
|2592
|2729
|Up
|125
|Dec
|2622
|2739
|2601
|2730
|Up
|115
|Mar
|2612
|2726
|2593
|2717
|Up
|108
|May
|2598
|2727
|2595
|2718
|Up
|107
|Jul
|2601
|2721
|2601
|2721
|Up
|107
|Sep
|2602
|2725
|2597
|2725
|Up
|108
|Dec
|2706
|2729
|2703
|2729
|Up
|109
|Mar
|2738
|Up
|106