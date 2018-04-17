  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2704 Up 128
May 2571 2712 2552 2702 Up 138
Jul 2729 Up 125
Jul 2586 2714 2563 2704 Up 128
Sep 2610 2738 2592 2729 Up 125
Dec 2622 2739 2601 2730 Up 115
Mar 2612 2726 2593 2717 Up 108
May 2598 2727 2595 2718 Up 107
Jul 2601 2721 2601 2721 Up 107
Sep 2602 2725 2597 2725 Up 108
Dec 2706 2729 2703 2729 Up 109
Mar 2738 Up 106