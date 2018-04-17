  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 116.55 Down 2.95
May 117.30 117.35 114.15 114.25 Down 3.05
Jul 118.65 Down 2.90
Jul 119.55 119.55 116.45 116.55 Down 2.95
Sep 121.55 121.55 118.60 118.65 Down 2.90
Dec 124.85 124.90 122.05 122.15 Down 2.75
Mar 128.35 128.40 125.60 125.65 Down 2.75
May 130.70 130.75 128.00 128.05 Down 2.70
Jul 132.85 132.90 130.35 130.35 Down 2.55
Sep 134.75 134.85 132.35 132.35 Down 2.45
Dec 137.60 137.80 135.35 135.35 Down 2.25
Mar 138.80 138.80 138.20 138.20 Down 2.15
May 140.05 Down 2.10
Jul 141.75 Down 2.10
Sep 143.40 Down 2.10
Dec 145.85 Down 2.15
Mar 148.00 Down 2.15