Police: Worker opens fire at Vegas casino picnic, killing 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on a picnic for a group of employees of a Las Vegas Strip resort, killing a woman and critically injuring a man.

Police say 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel walked up to a table and fired Sunday, striking an executive and an employee of The Venetian. Investigators are calling it workplace violence.

Lt. Ray Spencer says Wrobel is also a Venetian employee. His vehicle has been found at the airport.

The wounded man is in critical condition. It wasn't immediately clear which victim was the executive.

No attorney or listed number was immediately available for Wrobel. A motive for the shooting isn't clear.

Venetian spokesman Ron Reese says the company is cooperating with authorities and not commenting further because it's an ongoing investigation.