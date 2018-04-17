Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.