Greitens' prosecution calls its investigator "flawed"

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A top official with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office says the "egregious mistakes" of the man hired to investigate Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens should not prompt dismissal of the indictment against the governor.

In a court hearing Monday in Greitens felony invasion-of-privacy case, Chief Trial Assistant Robert Dierker admitted that the actions of William Tisaby have "created a terrible appearance" and given the false impression that the prosecutor's office hid evidence, including delaying handing over notes and a videotape from depositions.

Judge Rex Burlison will rule Thursday on a request from Greitens' lawyers to dismiss the indictment. Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a private investigator, rather than relying on St. Louis police for the investigation.