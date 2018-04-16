Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County tonight (April 16) at 9:48 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was situated 37.1 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, and was measured at a depth of 22.2 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taitung County, an intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Hualien County, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

In the first three months of this year, the number of earthquakes recorded in Taiwan has been higher than the annual average over the previous three years, primarily due to aftershocks from the deadly magnitude 6.0 Hualien Earthquake on Feb. 6, according to the CWB.