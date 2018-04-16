Protesters take apartment that put Brazil ex-leader in jail

SAO PAULO (AP) — Members of a homeless movement have occupied the beachfront apartment that sits at the center of the corruption case against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Judges have decided that the apartment in the city of Guaruja was promised to da Silva as a kickback from construction company OAS. He is still appealing his conviction and sentence of 12 years and one month.

Homeless movement organizer Guilherme Boulos said in a statement on Monday that da Silva's arrest is a judicial farce and that protesters have the right to stay if the apartment indeed belongs to the former president.

Boulos is a key ally of da Silva's and recently affiliated with a leftist party to run for president in October's election.