The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on arrest of black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The CEO of Starbucks is in Philadelphia, hoping to meet with the two black men were arrested after employees of one of his stores called 911 to say the men were trespassing.

Kevin Johnson tells ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday he will meet with the mayor, police and hopefully the men who were arrested Thursday and later released. A call seeking comment from the men's lawyer wasn't immediately returned Monday.

Johnson's comments came as about two dozen protesters took over the Starbucks location where the arrests happened.

The demonstrators stood by the counter chanting slogans like "Starbucks coffee is anti-black."

Officials have said police officers were told the men had asked to use the store's restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything, and they refused to leave.

___

7:40 a.m.

___

6:50 a.m.

